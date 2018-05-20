‘Alphabet’ goes to Japan’s Fuji-Atami filmfest.

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Alphabet’ directed by Kianoush Abedi has been accepted into the screening program of the 1st Mt. Fuji - Atami Film & VR Festival in Japan.

The 6-minute animated piece ‘Alphabet’, directed by Kianoush Abedi, narrates the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth. The animation depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet to life, cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them impatiently.

The Mt. Fuji - Atami Film & VR Festival is an independent international film festival supporting young talent around the world. The first edition of the event will be held on 28 June to 1 July, 2018, in Shizuoka, Japan.

The ‘Alphabet’ has recently snatched two awards at the 5th Speechless Film Festival in US and the 5th Festival Sayulita in Mexico.

MS/4300631