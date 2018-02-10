Two short Iranian animations to vie at MONSTRA Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Two short Iranian animations, 'Maned & Macho' and 'Third Screenplay' will compete at MONSTRA Lisbon Animated Film Festival, in Portugal.

MONSTRA Animation Festival has always been famous in the course of its 18-year edition as a prestigious venue for young and well-known animators all over the world with the motto of “animation will neither start nor end on the screen”.

Every year, MONSTRA witnesses organizing exhibitions of world’s leading animation works, screening the leading foreign works and finally, holding expert-level sessions on the new and avant-garde areas of animation cinema.

In this edition of MONSTRA, short animation 'Maned & Macho', directed by Shiva Sadegh Asadi, will be screened in the main section of contest while another short animation entitled 'Third Screenplay', directed by Javad Khajavi, a joint Iranian-Singaporean product, will be screened at the student section of the competition.

Short animation dubbed 'Maned & Macho' narrates a young girl's repressed emotions and instincts are embodied in animals that emerge from her dreams. However, no one in her family is receptive to these animals.

The 18th MONSTRA Animation Festival will be held on March 8-18, 2018 in Portuguese capital Lisbon.

