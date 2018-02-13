Iran quits 2018 Freestyle World Cup in US

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iran has quit 2018 Freestyle world cup in Iowa city, US following its request to UWW for not changing the time of 2018 Greco-Roman world cup was rejected by the international body.

The United World Wrestling had requested Iran’s Wrestling Federation either to change the time of 2018 Greco-Roman wrestling world cup from Spring to autumn or another country would host the competitions, a request which Iranian federation has not responded yet.

Following the UWW request, Iran’s Wrestling Federation announced today that it will not attend the 2018 Freestyle world cup slated to be held in Iowa city, US on April 7-8, 2018.

The Iranian federation says that it will announce its decision on hosting 2018 Greco-Roman world cup in autumn very soon, given the fact that it has to have a renegotiation with sponsors to host the Cup in a later time. The 2018 Greco-Roman world cup was slated to be held in Ahvaz, Iran in March, 2018.

The Iranian body has said that it has a timetable for different competitions at different national and international levels and at different age groups and it is difficult to revise the formerly made timetable.

