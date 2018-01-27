Iran has necessary infrastructure to host 2018 world wrestling c'ship

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – After visiting sport facilities in Khuzestan province in Iran, the president of United World Wrestling's Asian council said on Friday that Iran has necessary infrastructure needed to hold the 2018 world wrestling championships.

Speaking on the sidelines of 2018 Takhti Greco-Roman Cup which was held in Mahshahr, Khuzestan Province, January 25-26, Daulet Turlykhanov said “on a trip to Ahvaz [the capital city of Khuzestan province], I visited the sports facilities and hotels in the province, and I saw that they were in very good conditions.”

“Iran, Khuzestan province in particular, are highly capable of hosting world wrestling championships, therefore we tried to hold the World Greco-Roman Wrestling championships once again in the province,” said the president of United World Wrestling's Asian council.

Turlykhanov went on to add “this year’s Takhti Cup once again proved that Khuzestan is capable of hosting international competitions very well. Last year, the World Wrestling Championship was held in Abadan [in the same province], and high quality of the competitions last year led us to hold Takhti Cup in the same province this year.”

The president of United World Wrestling's Asian council hailed Takhti Cup Tournament saying “the tournament was at the highest possible level, and the presence of world-class wrestlers contributed to the beauty of the competition.”

