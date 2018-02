TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestlers finished first in the 38th Freestyle Takhti Cup with 4 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

The 38th Freestyle Takhti Cup was held for two days on Thursday and Friday in Tabriz, Iran and attracted 160 wrestlers from Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Mongolia, Romania, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Hungary, Tajikistan, Armenia, India, Bulgaria, Belarus, Georgia, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan at 10 different weights.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers also won the 2018 Takhti Greco-Roman Cup which was held in Mahshahr, Khuzestan Province, January 25-26.

KI