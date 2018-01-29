Iran’s freestyle wrestler Karimi to leave for Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Head of Alborz province Wrestling Board Hamid Yari said here on Monday that freestyle wrestler Alireza Karimi will head to Asian Wrestling Competition which will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

Three other wrestlers of this province have been invited to the national wrestling training camp in men’s group in order to participate in in Asian Wrestling Competitions, he maintained.

He went on to say that Reza Khedri in 55-kg division, Yousef Ghaderian in 82-kg division and Hossein Nouri in 87-kg division were introduced to attend the training camp, Yari emphasized.

Head of Wrestling Board of Alborz province reiterated that a coach will be introduced to the national Greco-Roman wrestling team’s camp as well.

Born in 1994 in Fardis district, Alborz province, Karimi is holder of three Asian medals in youth and young adults’ category, one silver medal in world level, one silver and one bronze medal in international level as well as three nationwide medals.

Yari said that Greco-Roman Wrestling Competitions in men’s category will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Feb. 27-28.

MA/82812210