UWW abates cash penalty for Iranian Wrestling Federation

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The United World Wrestling (UWW) has abated the cash penalty on Iran Wrestling Federation by 30,000 Swiss francs due to the country's holding of an anti-doping seminar.

A couple of weeks ago concurrent with the Youth Championship Competition held in the country, Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation embarked on organizing an Anti-Doping training course in cooperation with the Sports Medicine Organization for wrestlers and coaches attending this round of competition.

After the Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation reported the case of organizing this edition of training course, held in cooperation with National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), to the United World Wrestling, the Union encouraged the Iranian Wrestling Federation with 30,000 Swiss francs worth of cash prize due to its salient and positive measure taken in this regard.

