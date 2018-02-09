IRGC statement warns enemies of not trying to undermine Iran’s defense system

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – Islamic Revolutionary Guards Forces has issued a statement on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, vowing to protect the independence of the country, warning the enemies of not trying to undermine the country’s missile defense system.

According to statement which has been published on IRGC’s official website on Friday, the situation in the region today shows the power of Iran's Islamic establishment and its determination to protect the the Islamic Resistance [Axis], meanwhile it proves the inability and failure of the United States.

The IRGC statement also reveals some of the Unites States and its allies’ plots to overthrow the Islamic establishment, adding that the plots designed by the United States and other enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran have failed during the past 4 decades, while they are still continuing to design new conspiracies.

At the end the statement, the IRGC forces call for people from all walks of life to attend the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Sunday February 11 in order to foil the enemies’ plots with their presence once more, vowing to protect the independence of the country, warning the enemies of not trying to undermine the country’s missile defense system.

