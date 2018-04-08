More enemy attacks on Establishment, due to its growing power: Leader

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says that the enemies of Iran are feeling worried about the growing power of the Islamic Establishment and that’s why they are launching more attacks.

“The reason behind the continuous unprecedented attacks on the Islamic Establishment is the day-to-day growing power of this Establishment which has frightened the enemies who seriously feel worried about this power,” said Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Sunday.

The grand cleric made the remarks during a meeting with senior commanders of Iranian armed forces.

“The current era is the age of pride and honor for the Islamic Republic of Iran and that’s why the enemies are increasing their assaults against the Establishment,” reiterated the Leader.

“In spite of all plots and to the envy of the enemies, the power of the Islamic Establishment is growing day by day,” stressed the Iranian top official.

YNG/4266228