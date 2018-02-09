Government should pay attention to poor people

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – This week’s Friday Prayers Imam in Tehran urged the government officials to live among the people to understand their economic hardships, saying there are lots of people living in slums in the outskirts of the capital Tehran.

Expressing his congratulations on the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, cleric Kazem Seddiqi said “the Islamic establishment has the responsibility for removing the obstacles on the path to the Heaven,” urging the government to seriously fight against corruption.

He hailed the achievements of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, stating that the economic problems along with cultural factors played a major role in the occurrence of the Revolution.

Referring to the fact that the Iran’s armed forces were under the command of foreigners before the Revolution, the provisional Imam of Tehran Friday Prayers said “we now witness the independence of the country’s armed forces, along with miraculous progress in our defense and missile capabilities.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kazem Seddiqi urged the government to pay more attention to the economic difficulties of the people in the suburb of Tehran, saying a large number of people in poor parts of Tehran live in slums.

KI/4223352