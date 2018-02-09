MoD calls on nation for massive turnout to Feb. 11 rallies

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – On the occasion of victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) issued statement and called on Iranian nation to take part in massive turnout of Feb. 11 rallies.

The full text of the statement is read as follows:

Islamic Revolution, under the wise leadership of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and his true follower Ayatollah Khamenei, marks the advent of 40th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution with the cooperation of the noble nation of Iran. Presently, longstanding ideals and causes of the Islamic Revolution have been spread in every part of the world and steered the human community towards justice, spirituality. Totally, the Islamic Revolution has turned the pattern of perseverance and fighting against global arrogance into the roadmap of nations and communities.

Given the complicated and deceptive plots and strategies of US, Zionist regime and the reactionary governments to weaken the defensive and missile power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the strategy of maximizing the defensive power of the country should not be neglected within the framework of goals and policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that the powerful armed forces of the country will guarantee the progress and development of Islamic Establishment and noble people of Iran across the globe comprehensively.

Under the self-sacrifice of martyrs, the Islamic Revolution has attained significant achievements in the fields of science and technology, space and missile industries, knowledge-based economy and indigenized nuclear knowledge and technical knowhow and we hope that the government with empathy, unity and amity of the noble nation of Iran and responsible organizations will make its utmost efforts to resolve livelihood problems of people, unemployment, etc.

Now, four decades after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian nation will once again thwart the malicious conspiracies of Global Arrogance with their massive turnout to February 11 rallies.

