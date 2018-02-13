Iran’s defense walls to go higher

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s Army Commander-in-Chief Brig. Gen. Mousavi said Tue. that the country would build its defense walls even higher against any intrusion by ‘thieves’.

Speaking to Mehr News Correspondent about the insistence of the US and certain European countries on holding negotiations over Iran’s missile program and defense capabilities, Brig. General Abdolrahim Mousavi said it was the nation’s demand for building the country’s defense walls higher against the intrusion of any ‘thieves’.

“The Iranian nation is well-informed and well-aware that when a thief asks the house owner to lower the walls, he isn’t asking that out of the kindness of his heart; he just wants to find an easier way into the house,” said the army commander.

Brig. Gen. Mousavi stressed that the Iranian nation is well aware of the need for boosting deterrent defense and will defend against this right with all their might, adding “our nation knows that higher walls are needed to stop the intrusion of thieves, and no one in the world today has any doubt that the US is the king of all thieves.”

“We will keep developing our defense power and will ask no thief for permission,” he stressed.

