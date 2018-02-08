EU needs to save N-deal in Tehran before Washington

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (MNA) – Deputy FM Araghchi in an interview with an Italian newspaper said European countries should first ensure the survival of the nuclear deal in Iran and then in US, because Iran has not made a wholesome gain from sanctions removal.

Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, in an interview with Italian newspaper ‘la Repubblica’ on Wednesday, said the most important issue regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not about how to save it in Washington, but rather how to save it first in Tehran.

“For Europeans, the nuclear deal is considered a success, but not for Iran,” Araghchi added. “Iran has not gained a wholesome benefit from the sanctions ease, and there is a lot of pressure on the government. We are constantly criticized for remaining committed to the nuclear deal while the other parties to the agreement do not respect it.”

Araghchi was referring to Trump administration’s lack of commitment to the nuclear deal and the constant threat of withdrawing from it, despite the EU’s call for the preservation of the agreement.

“The US is trying to pressure us into withdrawing from the nuclear deal, but we will not fall into their trap,” Araghchi stressed.

“If the US withdraws, no country would hold negotiations with them any longer,” he added, noting North Korea as a prime example.

Asked to comment on the US’ various attempts at undermining the economic relations between Iran and EU, Araghchi said “the significance of the JCPOA is not restricted to economic gains. One important factor about the JCPOA is the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. We managed to resolve a complex nuclear crisis through peaceful means.”

Asked whether Iran would ever consider negotiation on its missile program or regional issues as a condition for the complete implementation of the JCPOA, Araghchi said “we did not include those issues in the nuclear negotiations for a good reason. We decided to solely focus on our nuclear program so that we could reach a solution; otherwise, we would have still been sitting at the negotiating table.”

He went on to stress that the nuclear deal cannot be reopened, re-negotiated, or linked to other cases.

At the end, he commented on the human rights situation in Iran, saying “it is far better in Iran than in our neighboring countries; but no one really pays attention to the fact that Saudis beheaded over 40 people a few months ago.”

MS/4222670