Iran made remarkable progress in social development

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Gholamhossein Dehghani, made the remark in a briefing on human rights achievements in the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday.

Dehghani noted the growth in social development in Iran, adding “Iran has made considerable progress in this area, and the trend of its social development has been vastly different from other countries, particularly those in the Middle East.”

Dehghani expressed regret over the passing of Pakistani human rights campaigner and rapporteur for human rights in Iran, Asma Jahangir, who died at 66 on Sunday in Lahore, adding “we were meant to have a meeting with her in coming weeks about the human rights situation in Iran.”

“The news on Ms. Jahangir’s passing was truly upsetting,” Dehghani added.

The Briefing on Human Rights Achievements in the Islamic Republic of Iran kicked off this morning in Tehran. In addition to Dehghani, Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Masumeh Ebtekar, and Rouhani’s Special Aide in Citizens’ Rights, Shahindokht Molaverdi, were the key speakers at the event.

Foreign Minister Zarif and head of High Council for Human rights, Mohammad Javad Larijani, could not attend the briefing due to conflicting schedules.

