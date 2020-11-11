Iran to act 'independently' if terrorists threaten NW borders

Referring to the suspicious role of the Israeli regime in recent conflicts in the Karabakh region between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Arghchi said Iran has warned two sides of the regime’s efforts to create a permanent crisis and tensions in the region, Speaking in an interview with IRIB on Wednesday.

He added that Iran won’t tolerate the presence of Takfiri terrorist groups near its borders at all.

He stressed that the sides have assured Iran that the presence of the terrorists will not be permanent, adding if necessary Iran will act against the groups by itself independently.

Iran not excited about Biden's win

he referred to the fact that many Americans have taken to the streets to voice their objection against US election result, the polarization of American society, and that both US parties accuse each other of fraud in the election, Araghchi described the US election as a “spectacle” through which the fake democracy grandeur of US was broke in the world.

Answering a question over Biden’s possible policy on returning to JCPOA, the deputy foreign minister said, "In this regard, I must say that we are not afraid of Trump's stay in White House, nor are we excited about Biden taking power. We make decisions and take measures based on our own interests."

He went on to say, "Although there are many changes, the way to return JCPOA is not closed. Iran did not leave the table of negotiation and the P5 + 1. It was the US who unilaterally withdrew the JCPOA."

As the Leader of the Revolution said, Iran will have no bilateral negotiations with the United States, except at the negotiating table of the P5 + 1, he noted.

He also spoke about US compensation of its economic damages against Iran, stressing, “If the United States returns to the table of negotiation and JCPOA, all anti-Iran sanctions must be lifted to meet the interests of the Iranian nation.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi referred to US policies of Maximum Pressures, adding, “The whole world has accepted that such policy has failed and has not achieved any of its goals.”

So far, the Iranian nation has resisted these pressures well and they will continue to do so in the future, he added.

RHM/IRN84106267