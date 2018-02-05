JCPOA achievement for peaceful settlement of disputes

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – Norwegian ambassador to Iran says Norway has always supported the nuclear deal with Iran, describing the deal as an achievement for the NPT and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Lars Nordrum made the remarks in a meeting with the Chairman of the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security in the Iranian Parliament Alaeddin Boroujerdi on Monday.

During the meeting, Norwegian ambassador to Iran said “Norway welcomes the expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields.”

Nordrum expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, saying "the two countries have made good progress in agriculture, fisheries, oil, gas, transportation and renewable energy relations."

Regarding the nuclear agreement with Iran known as the JCPOA, Norwegian ambassador to Iran stated "we are not part of the European Union, but we have always supported this agreement," adding that the nuclear deal “is an achievement for the NPT and a peaceful resolution of disputes.”

Nordrum also welcomed facilitation of mutual banking relations, hoping that Iran's trade relations with the world, especially with the European countries increase.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, for his part, expressed his hope for expansion of mutual relations, saying “strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade, is one of our most important priorities, which we hope will be achieved through the development of political and parliamentary relations.”

Regarding the US threats to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran, the Chairman of Iran’s Parliament Foreign Policy Committee in Iranian Parliament said that the US policy will harm the US interests.

Boroujerdi also called for the international community to pay close attention to the appalling situation of the people in Yemen.

He added that after Syria is stabilized, the terrorists will go back to their countries which requires more security and intelligence cooperation.

KI/IRN82821333