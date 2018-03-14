Araghchi warns world to be ready for sans-JCPOA economy

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iranian MP Naghavi Hosseini the Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee quoted Iranian Deputy FM Araghchi warning the world to be ready for economy without a nuclear deal

“If the Europeans fail to keep US in the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), Iran will leave the agreement so countries should be prepared to deal with an economy without the JCPOA,” said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, as quoted by Hossein Naghavi Hosseini the Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, on Wednesday.

The Iranian lawmaker made the remarks recounting the extraordinary meeting of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee which was held featuring Mr. Araghchi.

“Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs said that the main challenge currently is the JCPOA and how the westerners interact with the issue of the JCPOA,” highlighted the Iranian legislator.

“The deputy FM told us that there are some scenarios; one of which is that US will leave the JCPOA, and it is the most likely one, which makes us decide over two options of staying in or leaving the agreement,” added the MP.

“Araghchi told us that the stance undertaken by Iran is to leave the JCPOA after the exit of US,” noted Mr. Naghavi Hosseini.

“We have told the Europeans that if they fail to keep US inside the agreement, we would leave the agreement too and therefore the countries of the world have to be on their toes to face an economy without the JCPOA at any time,” Mr. Naghavi Hosseini quoted the Iranian diplomat saying so.

