JCPOA not to be renegotiated or rewritten: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Rejecting negotiation over Iran's missile program, Iranian President in his press conference in Tehran also emphasized that the nuclear pact will not be renegotiated or rewritten.

The second press conference of the Islamic Republic of Iran has just started and the president is talking about the performance of his government in different fields in the presence of Iranian and foreign media reporters.

This press conference is Rouhani’s 12th press conference since he came to power almost four and half years ago as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

105 reporters from foreign media and 112 from domestic media are present at the press conference, which is being held in the presidential complex in Tehran.

In the press conference, which comes at the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Iranian president said people always support freedom, independence, national sovereignty, and fight against tyranny and colonialism, and stand up against the aggressors and combat corruption.

In another part of his comments Rouhani hailed the role of youth in the development of the country, saying their voice should be heard and accepted.

Regarding the rise of the price of the US dollar against Iranian currency Rial, Rouhani said economic and financial factors are not behind the rising price of US dollar, adding the government has no problem in providing US dollars to meet the internal needs.

The president stressed that people will have better economic situation in the future, pointing out that $3o billion worth of foreign investment is coming to the country.

Elsewhere in his comments, Rouhani criticized those who blame the economic factors for the recent riots in Iran, saying that the people also protested against political foreign policy issues.

He expressed his satisfaction with the fact that everyone in the Islamic establishment accepted that people’s voice should be heard.

In response to Mehr News Agency’s question about the economic factor behind the recent riots in Iran, Rouhani said that the country’s economy is on the right path and the economic growth rate which is at 6.1% shows that.

Condemning the US presence in the territory of the Syria, In response to Aljazeera question regarding ongoing Turkey’s operation in Syria’s Afrin region, Iranian president said Iran wishes the operation would stop as soon as possible. He also stressed that gaining the permission of the Syrian government is necessity for the operation .

He also emphasized that Iran has good relations with Syria, Russia, Turkey.

In response to a question by a foreign correspondent regarding the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, Iranian president emphasized that the nuclear pact will not be renegotiated or rewritten, adding that Iran will not negotiate over its missile defense system.

Rouhani added that Iran and the United Stated will not have relations unless the US administration changes its policies towards Iran.

Rouhani called for immediate ceasefire in Yemen, saying that Iran has always wanted a political solution to the crisis and is ready to hold talks with countries in the region and beyond over Yemen.

KI/4221332