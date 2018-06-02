‘Alphabet’ goes to Ireland’s ‘Still Voices’ filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Alphabet’ directed by Kianoush Abedi has been accepted into the screening program of the 4th Still Voices Short Film Festival in Ireland.

The 6-minute animated piece ‘Alphabet’, directed by Kianoush Abedi, narrates the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth. The animation depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet to life, cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them impatiently.

Established in 2014, Still Voices Short Film Festival is an international film festival based in Ballymahon, Co. Longford, Ireland. This year’s edition of the festival will take place from 16-19 August 2018.

The ‘Alphabet’ has recently snatched two awards at the 5th Speechless Film Festival in US and the 5th Festival Sayulita in Mexico.

