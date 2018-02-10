‘Not Yet’ goes to Portland Intl. Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Not Yet’ directed by Arvin Vazirdaftari has been accepted into the competition section of the 41st Portland International Film Festival in Oregon, US.

‘Not Yet’ is the story of a young girl, Hasti, studying abroad, whose middle-aged parents Skype her to wish her a happy birthday. Despite the distractions of her life abroad, Hasti longs for her old home in Iran. Meanwhile, her parents are intent on concealing their crumbling marriage.

Vazirdaftari’s production is Iran’s sole representative in the ‘Distant Tales’ of the ‘Short Cuts’ section of the festival.

Since 1977, the Portland International Film Festival has been annually held in Oregon, US, in February, screening nearly 90 feature films and over 40 short films.

The 41st edition of the event will be held on February 15 to March 1, 2018.

MS/4223874