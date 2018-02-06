‘Exit Toll’ praised by juries at 2nd Bucharest Short Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (MNA) – Iran-France joint production ‘Exit Toll’ directed by Mohammad Najjarian-Daryani received Jury Special Mention at the 2nd Bucharest Short Film Festival (BSFF) in Romania.

The 19-minute ‘Exit Toll’ directed by Mohammad Najjarian-Daryani is a France-Iran production which narrates the story of a man who dreams of taking off while working at the exit toll leading to the airport.

The main cast includes Babak Jamshidi , Niloufar Nedaee, Amin Najafi , and Stewart Denison.

The short film is slated for a screening at the Tampere Film Festival 2018 in Finland on March 7 to 11.

Bucharest Short Film Festival (BSFF), is founded by independent film professionals, focusing on independent artists in cinema from all over the world. According to the festival’s website, the event aims at recognizing the most professional, most innovative, and most interesting fresh short international films, while always prioritizing independent short films.

Bucharest Short Film Festival showcases some of the finest short international film in Narrative, Animation, Student, Experimental, Documentary, Fashion, Music Video, Stop Motion, Human Rights.

The second edition of the festival was held on December 2-6, 2017 in Bucharest, Romania.

