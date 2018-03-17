France’s Annecy Filmfest. to host 2 Iranian animations

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Two Iranian animated pieces have made it into the competition program of the 42nd edition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

The short animated pieces include ‘Run, Rostam, Run’ by Hossein Molayemi and ‘Mr. Deer’ by Mojtaba Mousavi.

‘Mr. Deer’ utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity.

‘Run, Rostam, Run’ is a 2D animated piece depicting the Persian national hero Rostam who must travel to the future to Tehran in order to make up for what he has done to his son. In Tehran, he doesn't know whether to choose the legal or illegal option to achieve his objective.

Founded in 1960, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival is a competition between cartoon films of various techniques such as animated drawings, cut-out papers, modelling clay, etc., classified in various categories.

The 42nd edition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival will take place on 11-16 June in the town of Annecy, France.

MS/4253542/4253508