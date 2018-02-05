Severe pollution shuts down schools in Tehran again

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) –Schools in Tehran will be closed on Tuesday due to severe air pollution.

Tehran’s Air Pollution Emergency Committee has announced as Tehran’s air pollution continues, all schools in the capital city except in Firuzkuh, Damavand and Pardis will be closed on Tuesday.

Tehran Governor Mohammad Hossein Moghimi chaired the committee's meeting. The committee comprises three lawmakers, three members of City Council, Tehran’s mayor and governor.

The committee also decided that daily traffic permits will not be sold on Tuesday. Furthermore, it decided that odd-even traffic scheme will be enforced right from the doors of residential homes.

