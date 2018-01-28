Tehran airports restore normal conditions after snow shock

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – According to Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi the two major airports of Tehran have regained the normal status to serve landing and departing airplanes.

“Fortunately the arriving and departing flights to Mehrabad Airport resumed their traffic from an hour ago as the conditions have improved and technical aspects are OK,” said Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi on Sunday, according to the public relations department of the ministry.

The Iranian official made the remarks while visiting the roads management center of Iran and the crisis committee on road conditions after reassuring that the conditions have normalized at Imam Khomeini International Airport of Tehran.

The fist heavy snow of Tehran in the current winter has shot schools and many businesses in north western cities of Iran where may roads are blocked by stuck vehicles.

