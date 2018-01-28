Heavy snow in Tehran shuts schools, airports

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – The first heavy snow of the year gave a white cover to Tehran on Sunday and led to heavy traffic in some areas.

Heavy snowfall in Iran’s capital has shut the two main airports of the city while the authorities have announced that all schools across Tehran will also be closed on Sunday.

Imam Khomeini Airport’s runway has been closed due to heavy snowfall and attempts are made to clear the runway at Mehrabad Airport in central Tehran.

Since mid-January until now, some Iranian cities have witnessed rainfall and snowfall despite the fact that the country as a whole is facing lack of rainfall and precipitation since the start of the raining season compared to last year.

In Tehran, temperatures plunged to -5C on Sunday, making it the capital's coldest night of the year, while other provinces experienced temperatures as low as -18C.

LR