Fuel consumption volume in Iran equivalent to 5.5m bpd

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that fuel consumption in Iran is equivalent to 5.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), the rate of which is considered as the highest energy consumption rate in the world in terms of energy intensity.

Speaking in a signing and sealing ceremony of a cooperation agreement for implementing urban rail transport development plan between Iranian Fuel Conservation Organization (IFCO) and Municipality of Tehran, held at the venue of Central Building of the Oil Ministry today morning, he added, “the Ministry of Oil will pay 9.8 cent to metro for each subway passenger, the amount of which will be reimbursed from energy saving source according to Article 12 of Law to Remove Production Barrier.”

The minister pointed out that saving fuel is done in two ways, adding, “saving will reduce import and increase export of products as well.”

Turning to Tehran traffic problems, he emphasized, “public transportation system should be promoted for reducing air pollution and traffic congestion, the issue of which should be taken into serious consideration.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zanganeh pointed to the renovation of trucks in the country and added, “it is a matter of regret to say that most polluted trucks are transiting in macro cities particularly. With the entrance of each new truck on the street, two new worn-out and dilapidated trucks will be scrapped out.”

Talks are underway with leading automakers to develop CNG-operated cars, he said, adding, “for this purpose, a cooperation agreement was inked today morning in the presence of Ali Vakili Managing Director of Iranian Fuel Conservation Organization (IFCO) and Mohsen Pour-Seyyed Aqaei Deputy Tehran Municipality for Traffic and Transportation Affairs with the aim of implementing urban rail transport development plan (metro), the oil minister concluded.

MA/82821780