Iran approves $9.7bn FDI during post-sanctions

“If we are willing to enter the global market of technical and engineering services, we have to build brands while the hardships endured by Iranian industries make them worth to be proud of,” said Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari on Wednesday.

“Industry, mine, and trade are experiencing a growing trend and I advise them to keep up to date despite all difficulties, to be able to vie in today competitive world,” noted Mr. Shariatmadari, after highlighting the 6.5 per cent growth in Iranian industries section in the last year,” reassured the Iranian minister.

The requests for opening industrial units in the past 10 months of the Iranian calendar year of 1396 has surged 15 per cent year-on-year, according to Mr. Shariatmadari. He described the trend promising.

“On the other hand, with the decision made by the economy commanding committee around 4,700 production units which have made above 60 percent progress will be helped to start production and in more than 50 spots across the country new production plants will open,” recounted the Iranian minister.

“In the post JCPOA era, more than $9.7 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) requests have been registered at the high council of foreign investment attraction,” he boasted.

