Most complete technology executed for producing DRI in country

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Chief Executive of the National Iranian Steel Company (NISC) Mansour Yazdizadeh revealed the implementation of the most complete technological method for producing sponge iron (Direct Reduction Iron, DRI) and said, “accordingly, Neyriz Steel Direct Reduction Unit based in Fars Province will be inaugurated officially in coming week.”

With due observance to the said issue, the most complete technological method will be launched in Neyriz Steel Direct Reduction Unit for producing sponge iron, he reiterated.

In an interview with Mehr News correspondent on Thursday, he added, “Neyriz steel project is the third steel project in which pellet (conglomerate) will be turned into sponge iron using Direct Reduction Iron (DRI).”

He pointed to PERED as a domestically-designed method which has been registered globally and said, “this method has been used in Shadegan and Mianeh steel companies, so that advanced MIDREX method was used in Sepid-Dasht Steel Production Unit.”

Yazdizadeh put the total investment spent for launching this giant project in this province at €250 million, adding, “Fars Province is home to seven steel projects in a way that 250 million euro was spent for commissioning each of these projects.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chief executive of the company pointed out that seven steel projects, each with 800,000-ton production capacity, have been predicted and added, “under such circumstances, steel production capacity will witness a considerable hike in the country.”

He referred to the salient achievements taken in 11th and 12th governments dubbed “Hope and Prudence” in the field of generating more employment opportunities in the country and emphasized, once the aforementioned seven steel projects are put into operation in the country, each of these projects can create job for 220-250 job-seeking people directly.”

He put the current steel production capacity in the country at more than 30 million tons.

