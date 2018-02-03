Two industrial plants opened in Yazd

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri opened two new industrial units on Saturday in Ardakan County of Iranian province of Yazd.

More than $340 million has been invested in these two project. Chaderanlou Steel Mill has a capacity of 950,000 tones and more than $192 million has been invested in the plant. Around 600 will get employed at the mill.

A power plant was also opened by the first vice-president of Iran, with a capacity of 500 megawatt in Ardakan County.

The opening ceremonies were intended to mark the 39th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran which toppled US backed king of Iran and his suppressing regime.

