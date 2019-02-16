  1. Economy
Iran’s sponge iron output volume exceeds 21mn tons in 10 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Statistical study of the performance of major companies in mining and mineral sector in 10 months of the current year (March 21 – Jan. 21) showed that sponge iron production volume exceeded 21 million tons, showing a 27 percent growth as compared to the same period last year.

In this regard, more than 2.145 million tons of sponge iron were produced in the Iranian month of Dey (Dec. 21 – Jan. 21), recording a 29 percent growth as compared to the same period last year.

Sponge iron is a high-grade source which is used for the construction of iron and steel and is obtained from the recovery of natural or processed iron ore without reaching to the melting temperature.

World Steel Association (WSA) in its latest report named the Islamic Republic of Iran as the second producer of sponge iron in the world after India.

According to the statistics, Iran produced more than 25.54 million tons of sponge iron in 2018, showing a considerable 31.6 percent growth as compared to the previous year.

Iran accounted for more than 30.3 percent share of world’s total sponge iron volume in 2018.

