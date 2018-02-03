Those selling lethal arms to region unfit to judge Iran’s defense

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – The Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bahram Ghasemi, denounced those states who are making millions of dollars for selling lethal weaponry to ME countries and then call for limitations on Iranian defense program.

“US and some countries which manufacture and export fatal weapons cannot act hypocritically selling billions of dollars of most destructive arms to this sensitive region and concurrently decide about the Iranian defensive capability,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, referring to the lucrative arms contracts between US and UK on one side and Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain on the other side.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks on Saturday in an exclusive interview with state-run news agency of Iran, IRNA.

“Following national and religious teachings and heeding to the articles of the Constitution, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not concede for even a short step in defending its legitimate right of boosting defensive capabilities,” said Mr. Ghasemi.

“Also, with full might and strength, it (the Islamic Republic of Iran) will follow up all its plans, objectives, and strategies in the area of defense and specifically in the field of missile capabilities,” underlined the Iranian diplomat.

YNG/ IRN 82817670