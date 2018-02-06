Nobakht rejects rumors of $16bn regional aid costs

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (MNA) – Cabinet Spokesman Nobakht dismissed foreign media rumors that the costs of Iran’s regional aids in Syria, Iraq and Yemen amount to $16 billion, saying the actual figures have been specified in the budget.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Cabinet Spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht was asked to comment on reports published in some British media outlets that Iran has spent $16 billion in its regional aid to the war-torn countries of Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

“This estimate is false,” Nobakht said, adding that the actual figures allocated to Armed Forces for regional assistance have been clearly specified in the budget.

He went on to add, “UK is concerned about its own unjust support to the Saudi government which is responsible for the killing of Yemeni people and children.”

“The British government must be held accountable for providing the Saudi government with weapons of mass destruction and causing a such a large-scale human catastrophe in Yemen,” he added.

In July 2017, the British government approved £283 million of arms sales to Saudi Arabia in the six months after a Saudi airstrike on a funeral that killed scores of people and was criticized by the United Nations.

Despite intense scrutiny and strong criticism on British arms exports to Saudi Arabia since the start of the invasion in 2015, the country remains the UK’s most important weapons client.

