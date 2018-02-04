US nukes bringing humankind closer to annihilation

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif said Sat. night that the recently published US Nuclear Posture Review reflects greater reliance on nukes in violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“The US Nuclear Posture Review reflects greater reliance on nukes in violation of the NPT, bringing humankind closer to annihilation,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Saturday, a day after the Pentagon released a new nuclear arms policy that aims to revamp US nuclear arsenal and develop new low-yield atomic weapons.

The Pentagon policy statement, known as the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), mostly focuses on countering Russia, with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis saying that decision to expand the size and scope of the US arsenal is “a response to Russian expansion of their capability and the nature of their strategy and doctrine.”

The Iranian foreign minister went on to add, “no wonder the Doomsday Clock is at its most dangerous since 1953. Trump’s obduracy in killing the JCPOA stems from the same dangerous imprudence.”

MS/4218351