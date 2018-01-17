Iran defensive missile program non-negotiable

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi rejected and called baseless the claim made by Financial Times that Iran has agreed, in the recent meeting, to engage in serious, intensive negotiation over its missile program and regional issues.

“The policy adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran with respect to its defensive missile program is crystal clear and other countries are aware of Iran’s stance as well,” he asserted.

The foreign ministry spokesman stated that Iran’s stance has remained unchanged despite the US propaganda and threats and added “Iran’s missile program is completely for defensive purposes and will not be used against any other country.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will under no circumstances allow any country to interfere in its domestic affairs and defensive policies, especially its missile program,” Ghasemi emphasized.

Having called Iran’s regional policy constructive, stabilizing and conducive to regional and international peace and security, Ghasemi added “in case the ill-wishers and extremists cannot contribute to regional stability and security, they have no right to disregard Iran’s attempts in fighting terrorism, insecurity and instability and instead intensify chaos and aid terrorism in the region.”

