Ghasemi condemns terror attack on Kabul

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denounced the terror attack of Saturday in Kabul of Afghanistan where at least 40 were killed and 140 wounded.

“To us, cooperation and the joint concentration of sincere efforts by all countries of the region is the sole solution for countering the evil phenomenon of terrorism,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday afternoon.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks after a deadly blast on Saturday claimed the lives of at least 40 people and wounded another 140.

Mr. Ghasemi extended sympathies with the Afghan nation, the government Afghanistan, and the bereaved families.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always underlined the fight against terrorism in all its forms and has already demonstrated its resolute determination for this cause,” reads Mr. Ghasemi’s statement.

The Taliban terror group has claimed responsibility for assault, with reports confirming that the explosion was close to an interior ministry building.

An ambulance vehicle packed with explosives detonated near the ministry's entrance close to the busy Sadarat Square during rush hour.

Government offices, businesses, a school and the Jamhuriat Hospital are close to the site of attack.

The driver passed through one checkpoint by claiming to be escorting a patient to the hospital. He detonated the explosives at the second checkpoint.

Following the blast, huge plumes of dark smoke rose above the city and emergency vehicles rushed to the city center.

