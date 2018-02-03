Follow-up committee on Sanchi to release final report in 2 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mohammad Mahdi Boroumandi said on Saturday that follow-up committee on Sanchi Oil Tanker will release its final report on Sanchi accident within two months.

“On this regard some issues are worth to be considered; firstly, the Chinese were very cooperative and our envoys have had the chance to interview with the personnel of Crystal vessel which collided with Sanchi,” said MP Mohammad Mahdi Boroumandi.

he Iranian legislator made the remarks on Saturday in an interview with Mehr News Agency touching upon the results achieved by the committee tasked with investigating the accident of Sanchi oil tanker which collided with Crystal freighter off Chinese waters and sank in Japanese waters after ten days ablaze.

“The second point is that as all the beneficiary states were required to attend the opening of the black box; The Sanchi side included officials from South Korea as the builder, Panama as the port of registry and the country whose flag was used on the vessel, Hong Kong as the owner and the Islamic Republic of Iran as the operator; and the Crystal side included Hong Kong, and China as the owner of the flag on it. All were present at the meeting to open the black box and now the box is under investigation,” said the law-maker.

The MP dismissed the claims that the final opinion on the reason of the event will be found by the end of this week and reassured that it will take one or two months to finalize the conclusion.

