Hong-Kong CF Crystal crew interrogated, results confidential

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – An Iranian maritime official says the crew of the Crystal freighter, which collided with Sachi oil tanker, were interrogated and the results are confidential.

“The investigation committee of the Sanchi oil tanker tragedy, comprised of representatives from Iran, China, Hong Kong, and Panama managed to wrap the questioning of the crew of CF Crystal freighter, in two groups, based on intended questions,” said Deputy Managing Director of Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization for Maritime Affairs Hadi Haghshenas on Friday.

According to Iranian official the interrogation was concluded late on Thursday and the information gathered is confidential.

He also recounted that the freighter was thoroughly inspected by the committee members to put the pieces of information together.

Mr. Haghshenas said that the committee member will leave Zhoushan port for Shanghai port to continue their investigative measures.

