Bodies of 3 Iranian sailors to be flown home tomorrow

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – The bodies of 3 Iranian crew members who lost their lives in Sanchi oil tanker incident last month will be flown to Tehran on Tuesday night.

Iran's Consul General in Shanghai Alireza Irvash told IRIB News Agency that all the necessary measures have been taken to transfer the three corpuses to Tehran from Shanghai later on Tuesday.

The Iranian, Panama-registered Sanchi collided with the CF Crystal of Hong Kong about 160 nautical miles off the coast of China near Shanghai on January 6. The tanker was sailing from Iran to South Korea, carrying 136,000 tons of condensate.

The Sanchi sank on Jan. 14 after burning for several days. The entire 32 crew, including 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis, are presumed dead.

