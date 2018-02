TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi extended sympathies to the people and government of China and Hong Kong over a bus crash which claimed the lives of 19 people.

Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement late on Saturday extending condolences over the bus crash in Hong Kong to the Chinese government, people, and also the people and government of Hong Kong.

He offered sympathies to the bereaved families.

Nineteen people were killed and dozens of others injured (more than 60) when a double-decker bus crashed on Saturday in a rural area of Hong Kong.

