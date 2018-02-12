China ready to invest in Iran’s high-speed rail projects

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Head of Iran-China Friendship Parliamentary Group, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, said Chinese officials have voiced their full support for JCPOA and readiness to invest in Iran in opposition to US undermining efforts.

The Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, who also chairs Iran-China Friendship Parliamentary Group, referred to his recent three-day visit to Beijing last Wednesday, saying the further expansion of bilateral cooperation with a focus on economic relations was one of the key topics of discussions with senior Chinese officials.

China voiced full support for the Iran nuclear deal and believes that all interested countries should cooperate to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached, Boroujerdi said, adding that he has expressed Iran’s complaint over the remaining obstacles to banking transactions with China despite the implementation of the JCPOA.

“We also voiced our expectation of China to support Iran’s full membership to Shanghai Cooperation Organization as an important economic body in East Asia region,” he added.

“China is ready to invest in Tehran-Mashhad, and Tehran-Tabriz high-speed rail projects,” Boroujerdi said. “The Chinese side has agreed to be paid back within a year of the project’s completion either via oil barter deals or any other way.”

Boroujerdi also maintained that he had discussed the Sanchi tanker incident with Chinese officials, adding that a joint committee will be formed between the two sides to further investigate the situation and shed more light on the fate of the Sanchi crew members.

