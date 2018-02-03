Iran, Belarus eye broadening scientific coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – In a meeting held at the venue of Iranian Embassy to Minsk, Iran Ambassador to Belarus Mostafa Oveysi and Chancellor of Belarusian State Technological University explored avenues for broadening and enhancing bilateral scientific cooperation.

The two sides also placed special emphasis on expanding their scientific and technological relationship appropriately.

Mostafa Oveysi was the first speaker who said that drawing up a comprehensive framework of scientific and technical projects would lead to the development of cooperation between scientific and academic centers of the two countries.

He further noted that the two countries of Iran and Belarus have no restriction for expanding scientific cooperation, transferring technical knowhow and technology, exchanging university students and professors as well as commissioning joint projects in the field of new and advanced technologies.

Chancellor of Belarusian State Technological University, who was accompanied by a number of deputies and professors, expounded on the scientific and technical capabilities of Belarus in relevant fields especially modern technologies and called for acceleration of scientific and technical projects as defined by elites of the two countries.

Transferring technical knowhow and knowledge, exchanging professors and students and finalizing previously-signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were of the main topics that were discussed by the two sides.

Belarusian State Technological University is one of the oldest scientific centers in Belarus which includes 10 faculties in Technology, Technology of Organic Materials, Chemistry, Printing and Communications, Economy, Engineering and Environment, he said, adding, “this academic center is the commissioner of many scientific development projects in Belarus.”

As large as 207,600 square kilometers, Republic of Belarus is home to 10 million people which is located in Eastern Europe bordered with Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.

Belarus is considered as one of the advanced and progressed republics in ex-Soviet Union Socialist Republic (USSR) and is currently manufacturing high-quality road building equipment and machinery with proven mineral deposits, the chancellor concluded.

