Pres. Rouhani hails 25th anniv. of Tehran-Minsk ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – In a message forwarded to his Belarusian counterpart, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani commended the 25th anniversary of establishment of Tehran-Minsk political ties.

In a message issued on Sunday, President Rouhani expressed his sincerest congratulations to the Belarusian government and people on the twenty-fifth anniversary of friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Belarus.

Addressing the Belarusian President Alexander Grigorovich Lukashenko in the letter, President Rouhani noted Iran and Belarus’ determination to develop cooperation to serve the interests of both countries by adopting an independent policy, in spite of the ups and downs and many developments in the world in the last quarter of a century.

“For over the past two decades, close cooperation between our governments has yielded fruitful results on many important bilateral and international fields,” Rouhani said. “Interaction between delegations of the two countries at various levels and the development of relations in political, economic and cultural fields clearly illustrate the deepening and consolidation of relations between the two countries.”

He went on to note the holding of the fourteenth round of Joint Commission’s meeting on Economic Cooperation and the holding of taskforces and their subsidiary committees, adding that the meetings confirm the serious willingness of the two parties to advance bilateral cooperation.

“The valuable achievements of relations over the past 25 years and overcoming obstacles have given us a clear perspective,” Rouhani said. “therefore, I am confident that the good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Belarus will further contribute to the development of mutual interests of the two nations.”

The president further wished for continued health and success of his Belarusian counterpart, as well as the prosperity and felicity of the Belarusian nation.

