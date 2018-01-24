Iran, Belarus sign 8 MoUs

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Iran and Belarus have signed eight memoranda of understanding expanding from medical cooperation to car manufacture during a joint economic commission on Tuesday in Tehran.

The eight MoUs were signed during the 14th Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Belarus in Tehran on Tuesday, in the presence of Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari and Belarusian Minister of Industry Vitaly Vovk.

The agreements call for cooperation in the fields of industry, car manufacture, medicine, oil and gas, agriculture, and regional cooperation.

The two sides also reached agreement on production and exports of medicine, research cooperation between pharmaceutical companies, manufacture of 1,000 Dena and Dena+ vehicles and increasing the number to 5,000 in five years, joint production of electric buses, as well as manufacture of 3,000 trucks and CNG buses.

The most notable document signed during the session was a roadmap of cooperation between the two countries for 2018-2020 in various political, social, economic, banking agricultural, transport, cultural, health and tourism fields.

The Iranian minister also called for drawing up a roadmap for banking cooperation between Tehran and Minsk in the near future.

