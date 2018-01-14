پارسی
Iran, Belarus friendly Futsal match
TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – The first friendly match between Iran and Belarus Futsal teams was held on Saturday afternoon (January 14) in Tehran with Iran scoring a win with 5 goals.
Photo by Asghar Khamseh
2018-01-14 22:39
