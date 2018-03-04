Lack of revolutionary, religious commitment to hinder scientific prosperity: Leader

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told the scientists meeting him that scientific progress will not bring prosperity for the country unless it was accompanied by commitment and revolutionary spirit.

Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told the scientists meeting him that scientific progress will not bring prosperity for the country unless it was accompanied by commitment and revolutionary spirit.

The Iranian Leader made the remarks on Sunday afternoon while addressing a group of elites, university professors, and students at Sharif University of Tehran.

“One of the things that I am insisting on is scientific endeavor and it is something that never should come to a stop,” reiterated the Iranian Leader.

He then referred to all scientific achievements of the Iranian students, researchers, and university professors and added that the medals garnered by these people are of higher spiritual rather than material value. “The spiritual value of these awards is that they indicate that you own an intrinsic capacity and aptitude,” noted the Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei called for serious treatment of the issue of science in Iran.

He then reassured that domestic progress in Iran will benefit the neighboring countries, the region, and the whole Islamic world. He maintained that religious and revolutionary commitment is a necessary part of prosperity and the final success will not be achieved solely by scientific progress.

YNG/ 4243246