Iran, Belarus eye broadening bilateral economic ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iran and Belarus signed a cooperation roadmap and vision plan, specifying their mutual collaboration in the fields of politics, economy, banking, agriculture, transport, science, culture, health and tourism.

The roadmap was signed during the closing ceremony of the 14th session of the Iran-Belarus Economic Commission held at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization on Tuesday.

In signing and sealing ceremony of a number of eight agreements between Iran and Belarus, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari said, “the Belarusian authorities promised to support Iranian companies operating in Belarus in technical and engineering fields.”

Effective steps should be taken in the field of broadening economic and political ties between the two countries in regional and international levels, he maintained.

Shariatmadari pointed to the allocation of €50 million worth of credit by the Export Development Bank of Iran (EDBI) for Iranian economic activists in this country and said, “the business and economic ties between the two countries experienced a considerable boom in the past year.”

The industry minister further noted that development of banking ties can help strengthen business and economic ties between Iran and Belarus to a great extent.

For his part, Belarusian Industry Minister Vitaly Vovk hoped that agreements inked between Iran and Belarus would help strengthen mutual ties.

For this purpose, a number of eight memoranda of understanding were signed by the two sides in the fields of industrial activities, auto production, agricultural and mining machinery, electric buses, oil and agricultural products.

Earlier, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said, “Tehran and Minsk enjoy favorable business ties in international level, so that exchange of information between senior authorities of the two countries can play an important role in broadening mutual ties.”

