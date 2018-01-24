Iran, Belarus reach agreement on coop. roadmap for 2018-2020

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Iran and Belarus have signed a roadmap for bilateral cooperation for 2018-2020, Iran’s Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari told reporters on Tuesday.

The roadmap was signed on the first day of the 14th session of the joint Belarusian-Iranian Commission for economic cooperation in Tehran on Tuesday January 23, 2018.

Iran and Belarus have reached this agreement following meetings between the two countries’ high ranking officials. On the sidelines of BRICs and Shanghai organization summit on July 9, 2015, the presidents of the two countries had reached an agreement to develop economic and commercial relations.

Furthermore, prior to this, the two countries had reached an economic cooperation roadmap for 2016-2017 with the aim to raise their mutual trade value to $250 million by the end of 2017.

Mohammad Shariatmadari, Iran’s Industry, Mine and Trade Minister told the media on Tuesday that the two sides signed the roadmap to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields including politics, investment, trade, industry, transport, agriculture, health, education, science, transfer of technology and energy.

According to Iranian minister, the two countries are going to increase their mutual trade to $500 million.

KI/IRNA82806014