Lukashenko congratulates anniv. of diplomatic relations with Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – President of Belarus congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the 25th anniversary of starting diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a message to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani on Sunday, Alexander Lukashenko stated that the two countries have been able to maintain a high level of political relations within the spirit of mutual respect for a quarter of a century.

Lukashenko added “the two countries' mutual support for each other's positions in the international arena at difficult times, despite the external barriers, reflects the deepening of relations between the two countries.”

In another part of the message, the Belarusian president has emphasized further expanding bilateral relations between Iran and Belarus as the two countries have strong political will and complementary capacities.

In turn, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said in his message to the president of the Republic of Belarus, that "the valuable achievements of relations over the past 25 years and crossing the obstacles have provided the two countries with a clear prospect for the future of their bilateral relations", expressing his confidence that good relations between the two sides will continue to expand in line with the mutual interests of the two nations.

