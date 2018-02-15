Kurdistan university students to be dispatched to Spain

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Students at the University of Kurdistan will be sent to Spain’s University of Jaén (Universidad de Jaén) within the framework of ‘research grant’ in the next Iranian calendar year in 1397 (to start March 21, 2018).

Given the above issue, the University of Kurdistan has managed to receive four ‘student mobility’ grants in BA and MA degrees in this prestigious academic center based in Spain.

These academic research grants will be awarded to four BA and MA students of this varsity in Industrial Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering and Computer Engineering.

Awarding this research grant will be kicked off in Sept. 2018 (equivalent to the Iranian month of Mehr in the next year) and for one semester.

The report put the total amount of grant for a student in an academic semester at €6,109 while transportation cost for each student has been estimated at €820.

Students in Bachelor’s degree should pass at least 70 credits with the minimum average of 15 while students in Master’s degree with at least average of 16 will be qualified to obtain this prestigious academic grant.

Having English fluency is a must for obtaining this academic degree in Spain.

The applicant students willing to receive this academic grant should submit their relevant certificates to the managers of the Department latest by Feb. 17.

The requests submitted to the Committee will be evaluated in an expert-level session and finally, qualified students will be interviewed in person, the report concluded.

MA/4228484