Export Credit Bank of Norway ready to ease banking exchanges with Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – In his meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Lars Nordrum on Saturday, Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian revealed the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Norway in the field of renewable energies.

Turning to the age-old relationship between Iran and Norway, dating back to 100 years ago, the energy minister said, “the two countries of Iran and Norway enjoy high potentials and can cooperate with each other in the fields of water, wastewater and renewable energies.”

Credit lines have not thus far been actualized between the two countries, he said, adding, “launching credit lines between the two countries can strengthen necessary cooperation in the field of renewable energies especially solar energy.”

In 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, 5,000-MW renewable energies will be added to the current production capacity of the country, he opined.

In conclusion, the energy minister reiterated that 450-MW solar power plant has presently been installed in the country and construction of other 700-MW solar power plants is underway in the country.

For his part, Norwegian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Lars Nordrum expressed his satisfaction in the field of broadening cooperation between Iran and Norway and said, “after launching credit line between the two countries, bilateral cooperation and interaction can be continued in various fields such as construction of wind farm and solar power plants.”

Turning to the achievements of Export Credit Bank of Norway, the ambassador added, “planning has been made in order to facilitate banking transactions between the two countries of Iran and Norway.”

In the same direction, prestigious Norwegian firms, which are working in the field of renewable energies, are trying to resume their activities in Iran’s lucrative market, the ambassador concluded.

